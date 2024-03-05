|
05.03.2024 02:06:31
PDAC: Stories of Indigenous reconciliation and mining in Sudbury
Leaders of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Wahnapitae First Nation and the City of Greater Sudbury gathered in Toronto Monday to share their insights on the critical role of partnerships in mining and reconciliation efforts.At a luncheon taking place during the four-day Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, hosts Gimaa Craig Nootchtai, Chief Larry Roque and Mayor Paul Lefebvre, along with mining sector partners, spoke of the significance of fostering alliances to create long-term, local economic prosperity through shared cultural and environmental values.The event, attended by Indigenous organizations, mining company representatives, government officials and community leaders, emphasized the importance of building bridges between Indigenous communities and the mining sector.“Partnerships between mining companies and First Nations demonstrate how we can work together to achieve shared objectives for the benefit of our communities. They set the stage for new opportunities and innovation, ensuring sustainability and stability in our mining sector,” Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said in a media statement.“The City of Greater Sudbury values these relationships and will continue to work with First Nation leaders to continue the progress toward reconciliation and to support shared community goals for the economic vitality of the community.”The luncheon included narratives from the leaders of Aki-eh Dibinwewziwin (ADLP), an Indigenous-owned partnership between Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Wahnapitae First Nation and Technica Mining that promotes sustainable mining practices while respecting Indigenous rights and traditions.“Developing partnerships like ADLP ensures our traditions and culture are incorporated into our economic development values,” said Atikameksheng Anishnawbek Gimaa Craig Nootchtai. “We continually seek sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions to meet the current and future needs of the mining industry, as the partnerships we establish today will continue to benefit our people for generations to come.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX stabil -- DAX höher -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während sich der deutsche Leitindex steigt. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen.