|
22.05.2024 14:07:08
PDD Holdings Q1 Results Surge; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), a commerce group, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders surged 246 percent to RMB28 billion or $3.88 billion from last year's RMB8.10 billion.
Earnings per ADS was RMB18.96 or $2.63, compared to RMB5.55 in the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income was RMB30.60 billion or $4.24 billion, an increase of 202 percent from RMB10.13 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB20.72 or $2.83, compared to RMB6.92 a year ago.
Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating profit was RMB25.97 billion or $3.60 billion, an increase of 275 percent from last year. Adjusted operating profit grew 237 percent to RMB28.55 billion or $3.95 billion.
Total revenues in the quarter were RMB86.81 billion or $112.02 billion, an increase of 131 percent from RMB37.64 billion last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, PDD shares were gaining around 8.2 percent to trade at $157.31.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pinduoduo (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Pluszeichen in New York: Zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|Pinduoduo: Temu-Mutterkonzern verdreifacht den Gewinn - Aktie steigt (Handelsblatt)
|
22.05.24
|Pinduoduo: Temu-Mutterkonzern verdreifacht den Gewinn - und die Aktie steigt (Handelsblatt)
|
21.05.24
|Ausblick: Pinduoduo (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)