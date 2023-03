PDD Holdings Q4 Profit Rises 43%

(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings, Inc. (PDD) reported on Monday that fourth-quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders grew 43 percent to RMB9.45 billion or $1.37 billion), from RMB6.62 billion in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per ADS were RMB6.52 or $0.95, up from RMB4.66 a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB12.11 billion or $1.76 billion, compared to RMB8.44 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per ADS was RMB8.34 or $1.21, compared to RMB5.88 last year.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 46 percent to RMB39.82 billion or $5.77 billion, from RMB27.23 billion in the same quarter last year.