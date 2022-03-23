|
23.03.2022 11:00:00
PDM: A smarter way to manage Python packages
Modern Python developers use virtual environments, or "venvs," to keep their projects and dependancies separate. One of the downsides of a virtual environment, though, is the size of a project directory. Each venv can take 10MB or more of disk space — and that's just the base install, not including the libraries installed into the project. But now there is a language feature, and a package management system to go with it, that can cut down the size of your project's footprint.As of Python 3.8, Python has a feature that can automatically recognize the presence of a subdirectory in a project that stores packages associated exclusively with that project. Codified in PEP 582, Python allows a __pypackages__ directory to contain version-specific editions of packages that can be imported before packages from the base install of Python, or even a venv.
