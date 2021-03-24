PE GI Solutions and Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC Expand Their Existing Partnership in the Acquisition of Hudson Bergen Medical Center, LLC

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PE GI Solutions and Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC (ACE) have acquired Hudson Bergen Medical Center, LLC. The surgical center has officially become a second location for the existing Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC and has formally been renamed Hudson Bergen Endoscopy and Surgical Center, LLC.

PE GI Solutions entered into a strategic partnership with ACE in 2012 and has provided support in delivering clinical and operational excellence for the center over the last nine years. The expansion of the existing partnership with ACE through the acquisition of Hudson Bergen Endoscopy and Surgical Center, LLC was spearheaded by the six physician partners of ACE's first location: Jeffrey M. Raskin, MD; Wayne D. Siegel, MD; Harry Snady, MD PhD, FACG; Paul M. Stoopack, MD; Harold G. Tepler, MD; and Mauricio Zapiach, MD, FACG.

This second location accommodates both patients requiring GI care as well as those requiring general surgical procedures, and the partnering physicians of the second location are expected to perform over 4,000 procedures annually. The partnering physicians of the second ACE location are Peter Caride, MD; Juan Gonzalez, MD; and John Sotiriadis, MD PhD.

"PE GI Solutions and Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC leveraged and expanded on our existing strategic partnership through this acquisition," says Larry Trenk, Vice President of Operations at PE GI Solutions. "We are committed to delivering excellence and safety in gastrointestinal patient care using state-of-the-art endoscopic medical technology and the latest procedural practices at Hudson Bergen Endoscopy and Surgical Center, LLC."

Hudson Bergen Endoscopy and Surgical Center, LLC is a licensed facility with a long-standing exemplary record of patient safety and regulatory compliance. In 2018, the surgical center underwent an extensive onsite review in which a team of Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) reviewers evaluated compliance with Ambulatory Care standards. Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care is expected to resurvey the endoscopy center this summer.

About PE GI Solutions

PE GI Solutions specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs, and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE focuses on opportunities to preserve physician independence, as well as improving financial and clinical outcomes that drive quality patient care. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, PE GI Solutions is the trusted business partner exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20 years. To learn more about PE GI Solutions, please visit www.pegisolutions.com.

About Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC

Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC has been operating since 2006 and has served a substantial patient population since its founding. The center has provided endoscopy services to patients from around the region with an outstanding record for safety and quality. ACE is one of the leading gastroenterologic endoscopy facilities in northern New Jersey—both locations (Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC and Hudson Bergen Endoscopy and Surgical Center, LLC) have board-certified physicians and an experienced staff consisting of board-certified anesthesiologists, registered nurses, technicians, and certified medical assistants. ACE is committed to delivering excellence and safety in gastrointestinal patient care using state-of-the-art endoscopic medical technology and the latest procedural practices. For more information on ACE, please visit https://www.ace-endoscopy.com/.

