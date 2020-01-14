Pea Starch Market Size Worth $80.8 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pea starch market size is expected to reach USD 80.8 million by 2025, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the rising demand from nutraceuticals industry coupled with growing consumer inclination toward non-GMO and gluten free diets.

Key suggestions from the report:

Food grade segment is likely to register a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025. Food grade pea starch offers thickening, gelling, texturing, and binding properties that find application in the food processing industry

The food and beverages end-use segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. Busy consumer lifestyle coupled with hectic schedules have led consumer to search for convenience and ready to eat meals

Distribution agreements, product innovations, and strong marketing strategies are the key methods adopted by the market players to expand their competitive positions and visibility in the market

Some of the major participants in the pea starch market are Cargill Inc.; Roquette; Emsland Group; American Key Products; Sanstar Bio-Polymers; Vestkorn; and Parrheim Foods

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Pea Starch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Feed, Food), By Function (Binding & Thickening, Gelling, Texturizing, Film Forming), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pea-starch-market

Pea starch is mostly accessible as a by-product of protein extraction. As a result, it is considered to be an economical source of starch as opposed to wheat, potato, and corn starches. Furthermore, growing demand of pea starch from the sum of applicable industries and augmented manufacturing of pea is also anticipated to propel the market growth. However, rising occurrence of retrogradation effects of the functional characteristics of pea starch, may significantly hinder the market growth.

Pea starch is considered to be gluten free as well as non-GMO. It is different from other native starches as it has high amylose content. It can also form a gel in water at a much lower dosage than other variants. It is considered to be an ideal ingredient for food products that require less elastic texture for gums, meats, extruded cereals, coatings, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into food grade, feed grade, and industrial grade. The product has been progressively used in foods grade segment on account of its capability to supplement protein content in foods, which makes it best for soups and sauces, confectionery, noodles, pastas, meat bakery, and sea foods, among other applications. The market is strengthened as a thickening, texturing, and gelling agent in the production of bakery goods like dressings, cakes, and desserts on account of its encompassing gluten-free properties.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food and beverage, animal feed, paper, pharmaceuticals, and textiles segments. Food and beverage segment held a dominant market share of 39.19% in 2018. The product is widely used in food and beverage items, such as confectionary, pasta, dairy, snacks, bakery products, soups and sauces, potato products, poultry, meat, and fish, as a binding and thickening agent. Growing population along with rising demand for healthy food products with good taste and texture is a key factors positively influencing market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant market share over the upcoming years especially in the developing markets, such as India and China. Moreover, allergen-friendly food products are projected to enhance growth of the regional market in near future. Favorable regulations in China and India aimed at agricultural industry growth will result in sufficient raw material supply for pea starch producers during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pea starch market based ontype, function, end use, and region:

Pea Starch Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Feed



Food



Industrial

Pea Starch Function Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Binding & Thickening



Gelling



Texturizing



Film Forming



Others

Pea Starch End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Binding & Thickening



Gelling



Texturizing



Film Forming



Others

Pea Starch Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

UAE

Find more research reports onNutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Modified Starch Market – The global modified starch market size was valued at USD 9.36 billion in 2016 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The global modified starch market size was valued at in 2016 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2025. Food Thickeners Market – The global food thickeners market size was estimated at USD 11.05 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

The global food thickeners market size was estimated at in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Functional Ingredients Market – The global functional ingredients market stood at 12,671.7 kilotons in 2016. The increasing health awareness coupled with the rising demand for healthy convenience foods around the world are expected to be the key factors propelling the market over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pea-starch-market-size-worth-80-8-million-by-2025--cagr-5-8-grand-view-research-inc-300986318.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.