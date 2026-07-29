Peabody Energy Posts Wider Q2 Net Loss On Higher Costs, But Revenue Rises; Stock Down Over 11%

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), a coal producer, on Wednesday reported a wider net loss due to higher expenses and depreciation. However, the company recorded a rise in revenue.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported a net loss of $90.6 million, or $0.74 per share, compared with a net loss of $27.6 million, or $0.23 per share in the same period last year.

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization stood at $107.5 million, compared with $93.4 million a year ago. Operating costs and expenses moved up to $953.9 million from $789.4 million in the previous year.

Operating loss stood at $105.4 million as against the prior year's operating loss of $38.4 million. The company reported revenue of $1.003 billion, higher than $890.1 million a year ago.

The board will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on September 3 to the stockholders of record on August 12.

Jim Grech, CEO of Peabody, said: "While second quarter results reflected temporarily lower volumes and higher costs, we are already seeing those impacts mitigate across our operations. We expect improved results in the second half of the year as performance at our flagship Centurion Mine achieves targeted production rates. We're targeting strong cash generation for the second half of 2026, fueled by our seaborne metallurgical and thermal segments." BTU was down by 11.31% at $20.62 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.