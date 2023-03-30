|
30.03.2023 14:31:19
Peabody: Incident At Shoal Creek Mine To Have No Material Impact On 2023 Financial Results
(RTTNews) - Peabody (BTU) issued an update on incident at Shoal Creek Mine. The company is continuing to work with the Mine Safety and Health Administration on a reentry plan. Peabody noted that the Gas monitoring of exhaust air is showing acceptable air quality and atmospheric conditions within the mine.
Peabody does not expect the incident to have a material impact on its 2023 financial results.
On Wednesday, the company confirmed a fire at its Shoal Creek Mine involving void fill material utilized to stabilize the roof structure of the mine. The Shoal Creek Mine is near Jefferson, Walker, and Tuscaloosa counties in Alabama.
