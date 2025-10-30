Peabody Slips To Loss In Q3, Revenues Beat Market; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) reported Thursday a loss in its third quarter, compared to prior year's profit, amid slightly lower revenues. The top line beat market estimates.

In the pre-market activity, Peabody shares were losing around 3.5 percent to trade at $26.09.

In the third quarter, net loss attributable to stockholders was $70.1 million, compared to prior year's profit of $101.3 million. Loss per share was $0.58, compared to prior year's profit of $0.74.

Loss from continuing operations was $0.57 per share, compared to earnings of $0.74 last year.

The latest results included $54.0 million or $0.58 per share of Costs Related to Terminated Acquisition.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report loss of $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Peabody's adjusted EBITDA was $99.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $224.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter dropped to $1.012 billion from last year's $1.088 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $992.53 billion.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech said, "Looking ahead, we are strengthening our full-year 2025 targets for seaborne met, seaborne thermal and PRB segments, and we are now in our last quarter before Centurion Mine begins longwall operations - a transformative change that will improve our metallurgical coal volumes and realizations. We also expect to benefit from multiple trends driving U.S. markets, including compelling growth from AI and data centers, coal's increasing share of U.S. electricity mix and favorable Trump Administration coal policies."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.