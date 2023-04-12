Peace Inside Live Partners With Deepak Chopra's Seva.Love, House of First and TIMEPieces to Launch "The JOMO Effect"

Charity event supporting Mental Health Awareness Month in May will be hosted on Magic Eden

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace Inside Live announced today that it is bringing together some of the biggest names across technology, wellness and media to raise awareness around Mental Health in the month of May. The collective of companies intend to remove the stigma around mental health through awareness, action and expression.

"I believe that each of us is a unique strand in the intricate web of life and that we are here to contribute. The collaboration with the JOMO Effect is part of our ongoing focus on nurturing community and well-being in the Web3 space and working towards a more sustainable, peaceful, healthier and joyful world." stated Deepak Chopra, MD.

FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is the pervasive anxiety that one is being left out of an enjoyable experience. This is something we all suffer from due to social media, and now we have developed the antidote, JOMO, or the Joy of Missing Out.

Joy of missing out (JOMO) Enjoying spending your free time doing whatever you want to do, without worrying that something more interesting is happening somewhere else. -Oxford Dictionary

We are teaming up with artists and partners across Web3 and social media to raise money supporting mental health nationally and globally through a charitable campaign on Magic Eden supporting five (5) non-profits providing mental health services via Pledge : Aakoma Project , Half The Story , The MINDS Foundation , LOVELOUD Foundation , and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention .

"I'm excited to bring the community together utilizing innovative digital technology, impacting and inspiring people in the process. Each unique artwork speaks to the expansiveness of the human mind and our inner potential. I can't wait for everyone to experience them and support these great causes!" said Shira Lazar, Co-Founder of Peace Inside Live.

"With the launch of the Seven Collection in collaboration with Deepak Chopra, Seva.Love and 73 incredible artists earlier this year, TIMEPieces strove to spotlight the critical importance of mental wellness in the web3 space. We are honored to collaborate with an incredible group of partners and so many TIMEPiece artists on the JOMO Effect project and continue championing a healthier and more balanced metaverse." said Maya Draisin, Head of TIMEPieces, TIME's web3 community initiative.

"We are excited to collaborate on the JOMO Effect to build and empower a strong diverse global community for mental well-being which aligns with Seva.Loves positioning around the Metaverse and creating IRL programs via Chopra Foundation's NeverAlone Mental Health & Suicide Prevention initiative", said Poonacha Machaiah, Co-Founder of Seva.Love and CEO of Chopra Foundation.

Launching in May, the project will feature unique works from 40 artists with all primary sales proceeds going to the charities. The popular Adam Bomb Squad will also gift and airdrop original artwork to those who participate and mint works for charity as part of the campaign.

Unstoppable Domains will also be providing discounted digital identities and special branded badges for holders along with other partner utility perks to be announced.

The participating artists include: Allison Dayka , Ashira Art Brian Fanzo , Brittany Pierre , DarkMythst , Dr Lemny , Gabe Weis , G is For Great , Jana Stern , Jimena Buena Vida , John Marvoudis , Kira Bursky , Krista Awad , Kristina Flynn , Lindsay Kokoska , Lisa Manton , Lori Grace , Maalavidaa , Marcos Sorenson , Matthew Cherrie , Misshattan , Naibo Visuals , Nate Hill, Postwook , Rachel Wood , Sabet , Saphera Peters , Sierra Nawabi , Art By Siya The Ascendant , TJ Huff , Tormius , Tülay Palaz , Yamraj , & Yvette Hammond .

"We're excited to partner with some of the top companies and artists in support of mental health. It's a topic that isn't talked about often enough in Web3 but it's really important. Magic Eden's role is to make sure we're bringing partners together to amplify their mission, and we're proud that we can help them shine," said Tiffany Huang, Marketing lead at Magic Eden.

For more information, please go to Peaceinside.live/JOMO and sign up for the Joy list aka our allowlist to get first access when we go live, and save May 10th on your calendar.

ABOUT PEACE INSIDE LIVE

Peace Inside Live (PIL) is a mindfulness platform for a global collective offering custom well-being programs through Web3, video, audio and in-person experiences. Peace Inside was founded by Emmy-nominated broadcaster, CEO, NFT collector and strategic advisor, Shira Lazar and meditation guide, author and master facilitator, Jordana Reim. Along with a network of 100+ global facilitators we serve clients including The Boys & Girls Clubs of America, HBO, Spotify, Capital One, Dinomonks NFT and Knights of Degen.

PIL will also be launching the IRL, JOMO Journal, featuring 12 artists from the mint, that will help you cultivate your joy daily.

Community members can continue to engage with us via social and our weekly Twitter spaces led by Web3 Social Media Manager Jana Stern as well as our growing Peace Inside Live Telegram group in partnership with Held Mind .

ABOUT SEVA.LOVE

Seva.Love is the Web3 platform co-founded by Deepak Chopra and Poonacha Machaiah bringing wellness and mindfulness to the metaverse. Seva.Love aims to empower global action and champion wellbeing and social impact in web3 by curating leading artists, influencers, wellbeing experts and creating conscious communities. We are building a metaverse platform to support our vision for a future where the metaverse is a tool for community education and wellbeing, and our NFT collections are focused on catalyzing social and environmental initiatives.

Join Seva.Love on Discord ( https://discord.seva.love/ ) and on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/sevaislove ) for the latest news and NFT drops.

ABOUT TIMEPIECES

TIMEPieces is the Web3 community initiative from TIME. Since launching in March 2021, the TIMEPieces community has grown to over 89 artists and over 60,000 collectors and community members. To date, TIMEPieces has released more than 20,000 NFTs. TIMEPieces' NFT collections include the Genesis Collection, as well as two TIMEPieces Artist in Residence collections created in collaboration with 13-year old phenom Nyla Hayes and award-winning music producer Timbaland. TIMEPieces also dropped the first-ever fully readable magazine on the blockchain featuring a cover story on Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, and released NFTs of TIME covers featuring original artwork from artists including Beeple and Micah Johnson. All TIMEPieces holders can also connect their digital wallets to TIME.com for frictionless access to the website. Visit time.com/timepieces and follow TIMEPieces on Twitter or join the Discord.

ABOUT POLYDOGE

PolyDoge is the OG MEME coin (DOGE) of the powerful and innovative Polygon network. Since April of 2021, has taken part in creating a vibrant community that supports the future of decentralization through DeFi, NFTs, Gaming and Metaverse Experiences. PolyDoge has 225k holders and hit 120 Mil MC for its ATH. Can be found on several of the major exchanges including OKx. Created the first Metaverse Events Agency DAO and is working with many other forward thinking projects in Web3 to create solutions for the developing world.

Further, PolyDoge will be hosting their 2 Year Anniversary Birthday Bash Celebration May 12th-13th 2023 and is honored to be a platform of amplification for the JOMO EFFECT!

"We're inspired everyday by the builders in this new paradigm shift of humanity that is coming through the utilization of blockchain technologies. We believe that there must be a balance in each life as we strive to create a better world through emerging tech. It is our witness that the whole fundraising apparatus will be transformed through the transparency and compounding value crypto can offer. With joy we join our efforts to raise awareness for Mental Health and the tools to overcome challenges faced by so many." - Jordan Charters - Co-Founder of PolyDoge

ABOUT INTENTIONAL.

INTENTIONAL. is an agency + artist collective helping creators and companies build intentional, scalable, brands so they can win in Web3. Many in Web3 struggle to balance their desire to create and build with the need to generate clear, consistent, and effective content and communications. INTENTIONAL. addresses these problems through a proven, 4-step, process that clarifies a brand's story and technical platforms that allow for efficient creation of consistent, meaningful, content. Co-founded by Web3 leaders and entrepreneurs, Kristina Flynn and Patrick Wagner , INTENTIONAL. works with Josh Ong's Bored Room Ventures, Superchief, Mcbess' Cel Mates, BPX Collective, Ed Balloon's The Run Ed Collection, and more. Visit beintentional.xyz for more and follow INTENTIONAL. on Twitter (@intentionalxyz).

ABOUT POLYGON LABS

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups and optimistic rollups), sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains, and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding unique addresses exceeding 211 million, over 1.12 million smart contracts created and 2.36 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for dApps you develop, get started here .

ABOUT UNSTOPPABLE DOMAINS

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is building a platform for user-owned digital identity. Unstoppable Domains offers Web3 domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with hundreds of apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.

ABOUT PLEDGE

Pledge is the world's most trusted and innovative fundraising platform. Integrated with an incredible network of 2+ million verified nonprofits, Pledge empowers individuals, charitable organizations, and brands to create innovative campaigns that drive donations towards positive impact. Through fundraiser pages, cryptocurrencies, text-to-donate, Zoom virtual events, and much more, Pledge makes doing good a shareable experience. Visit www.pledge.to and make your #PledgeToDoGood.

