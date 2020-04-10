Peachtree Immediate Care Adjusting to Changing Patient Needs in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

ATLANTA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Immediate Care, the largest urgent care operator in the greater Atlanta Metro area with 33 centers and the exclusive urgent care partner of the Emory Healthcare Network, is adapting its offerings to better serve the well, the hurt, the sick, and those affected by COVID-19. The new offerings allow for more patient access choices in Peachtree Immediate Care's evolving "eco-system" of urgent care services. In addition to traditional in-center urgent care, patients can now engage with Peachtree Immediate Care professionals in center parking lots with their "Curbside Exams", at multiple evaluation and testing COVID-19 sites around Atlanta, and, next week, using telemed video services.

Peachtree Immediate Care has always focused on a patient-centric approach to urgent care, which included a large network that was convenient and close to home for patients all over Atlanta. They are taking the same approach to providing a growing network of COVID-19 evaluation and testing sites. The first drive-through testing site opened at their Austell center on March 25th. The second, third, and fourth opened on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at their Snellville, Newnan, and Alpharetta centers, respectively. All the sites are open from 9am-7pm on weekdays and 9am-5pm on weekends. The sites are staffed and configured to handle up to 100 patients per day and are currently testing symptomatic patients only.

On Monday, the Company also rolled out Curbside Exams at all of the centers not conducting COVID testing. These Curbside Exams are designed to register, triage, and treat symptomatic patients in their cars; thereby, keeping all patients and staff safe, while still providing care for patients that present with cold, flu, and COVID-like symptoms. While still in their car in a center's parking lot, a patient will be visited by a medical assistant and provider who will, if needed, provide the patient with a referral to one of their COVID testing sites. This effort should give the confidence to patients who have non-COVID issues that it is safe to visit Peachtree Immediate Care centers even during the crisis.

Finally, to provide for patients that either cannot or do not want to leave their home for needed healthcare services, Peachtree Immediate Care is offering video telemed services from 8am-8pm throughout Atlanta very soon. Just like walking in a center, a patient will see one of Peachtree Immediate Care's licensed providers, who can, in many cases, diagnose, treat, and prescribe medications for patients based on the video visit. If a more in-depth exam is required, which might include a physical exam, lab test or x-ray, a patient will be brought in to one of Peachtree Immediate Care's conveniently located centers where their electronic medical record, including the telemed visit, is readily available to continue care.

"This pandemic has caused us all to reevaluate our personal lives and our business approaches. I am extremely proud of how our company has responded by developing, in a short amount of time, new and innovative ways to serve patients. Our staff in each center have learned new protocols, adapted to new protective gear requirements, and done it all with a servant's heart," said Bill Miller, CEO of CRH Healthcare, the parent company of Peachtree Immediate Care. He continued, "With this new 'eco-system' of services, patients will find healthcare access easier and safer even with COVID-19 community spread, "stay at home" orders, and social distancing."

About CRH Healthcare

CRH Healthcare (CRH) was founded in 2012 to build a consumer- and quality-focused urgent care center industry leader through both acquisitions and de novo development. Everything the company does is focused on what it calls "The 5 Cs"—being Convenient, Caring, Courteous, Competent, and Compliant. With operations in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Maryland, CRH is well positioned in the Southeast to help patients Get in. Get out. Get Better!™ CRH was recently named to Atlanta's fastest growing private companies list for the fifth year in a row by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association of America. For more information about Peachtree Immediate Care or CRH, please visit peachtreemed.com or crhhealthcare.com.

