02.02.2022 02:00:27
Peacock is Banking on the Olympics for Some Much Needed Streaming Juice
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The Winter Olympic Games begin this Friday in Beijing and so does the once-in-every-four-year tradition of people pretending to know what the Nordic Combined is.For Comcast's Peacock streaming service, the Games represent a chance to make up ground in the streaming race, where it's trailing behind the pack like an NFL linebacker flailing around on ice skates in the 1500 meter short track.Continue reading
