Peak Support Relaunches Website

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Support, a fast-growth leader in the BPO industry, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its website, peaksupport.io. With this relaunch come aesthetic improvements as well as increased functionality for browsing the site effectively.

The site features a new, more robust color palette and layout. It will make clear the versatility of Peak Support's offerings and stands to help potential clients find the information they need efficiently with the help of user-friendly navigation and a chat feature.

"This update to our website is a reflection of significant continued growth throughout the organization," said Hannah Steiman, Peak Support's President. "We've expanded to offer support from the Philippines, the US, Colombia, and Eastern Europe and are leveraging AI to maintain our position as industry leaders. Keeping an equally refreshed web presence is important to us."

Peak Support invites visitors to explore the new website at peaksupport.io. Individuals navigating the site should pay special attention to Peak Support's case studies and blog posts which are regularly updated.

About Peak Support

Peak Support is the outsourcing company for clients who put people first. We provide exceptional support to our clients and an exceptional work environment for our employees. We offer a wide array of services including customer support, technical support, back office services, and tech & AI solutions, from locations in the US, Asia, Colombia, and Eastern Europe. Peak Support won Best Outsourcing Provider at the 20222 ICMI Awards, reached #854 on the Inc. 5000, is certified as a Great Place to Work, and is recognized by Clutch as a Top Global BPO.

