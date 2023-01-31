Peakstone ranked #1 by Axial

CHICAGO , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Axial ranked Peakstone the #1 lower middle market U.S. investment bank of 2022. Peakstone has been ranked #1 three times by Axial in their 2021 and 2022 quarterly and annual ranking reports. Axial's league tables take into account three main characteristics: client quality, buy-side targeting, and process effectiveness. Thanks to all of our clients and associates that made this possible.

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

