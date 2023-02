Peanut Butter Manifesto 2.0: Is Alphabet in Deep Trouble?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I just read something that sent me about 16 years down the old Memory Lane, and not in a good way.Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may have inspired a modern version of Yahoo!'s Peanut Butter Manifesto moment. That might not mean much to you, if you weren't paying much attention to the online services space back then. So let's start with a quick history lesson.The year is 2006. Yahoo! had survived the dot-com meltdown and grown into an online giant of the era. With a market cap of roughly $40 billion, the web portal operator played in the same weight class as Apple, BlackBerry, and Sony. Life was relatively good for Yahoo! and its investors -- or so it seemed.Continue reading