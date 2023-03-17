Pear Therapeutics Exploring Strategic Alternatives To Maximize Shareholder Value

(RTTNews) - Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR) announced Friday it is engaged in a process to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Company has engaged MTS Health Partners, L.P. to act as the Company's exclusive financial advisor to assist in evaluating potential alternatives.

MTS Health Partners is a leading boutique investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to the healthcare industry.

As part of its process, Pear is exploring the potential for an acquisition, company sale, merger, divestiture of assets, licensing, or other strategic transactions and/or seeking additional financing.

If the Company is unable to complete a transaction, it may be required to seek a reorganization, liquidation or other restructuring.