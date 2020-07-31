Pearl Abyss Announces "Shadow Arena Regional Cup - Asia" Final Round Playoffs

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the "Shadow Arena Regional Cup -Asia" final round playoffs will soon begin. After surviving merciless group preliminaries, 40 players have emerged victorious, and will advance to the final round to be held on August 1.

The group preliminaries took place on July 22 and July 29, where a total of 40 players, including the former winner "Kangchohan", were able to make it through to the playoffs. The appearance of various creatures such as the Red Dragon, Layten, and Puturum, only added further excitement to these preliminary matches.

The playoffs will be held on August 1 at 3pm (KST) on an exclusive Tournament Server. Players' ranks will be determined by the total number of points earned over the course of 4 rounds. In the case of a tie, the players' points from the last round will determine which of them is the winner.

All matches of the playoffs will be broadcast live via Twitch and the Chinese video platform Doyu TV.

