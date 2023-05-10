Pearl Health releases Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers of 2023

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Health today released its second annual Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers list, which recognizes healthcare providers, policy makers, academics, and thinkers across disciplines who are leading the healthcare system's transition to value-based care.

"We are experiencing a critical moment for healthcare sustainability and access," said Michael Kopko, Co-Founder and CEO of Pearl Health. "In 2023, new payment models, large shifts in risk, changing demographics, and emerging technology models offer tremendous opportunities for transformation of our healthcare industry. It's a big year for value-based care, and we're proud to honor healthcare leaders who are pushing the boundaries of our thinking."

Pearl's Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers of 2023 includes insights and quotes submitted from leaders such as: Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer at Google; Seema Verma, Former CMS Administrator; Sachin Jain, President and CEO of SCAN Group and Health Plan; Mario Schlosser, President of Technology and Board Member at Oscar Health; Elliott Fisher, Professor of Health Policy and Medicine at The Dartmouth Institute; Vivek Garg, Chief Medical Officer and SVP Primary Care at Humana; and many others.

"My years as a physician have taught me that health is human," said Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer at Google. "Treating the whole person and taking account of how social determinants impact them is key to ensuring better health outcomes for that individual and the healthcare system as a whole."

"We need to move beyond the "all-good" toxic positivity around value-based care," said Sachin Jain, President and CEO of SCAN Group and Health Plan.

"Value-based care has been optimized into a corner," said Mario Schlosser, President of Technology and Board Member at Oscar Health. "One with too little impact on outcomes, and too much focus on risk score extraction."

"For value-based payment to achieve its promise we must work to create a system where all play by the same rules and uniform benefits, enrollment with primary-care focused systems, capitation, and meaningful measures create competitive markets that reward only those who deliver better, cheaper care," said Elliott Fisher, Professor of Health Policy and Medicine at The Dartmouth Institute.

"The values of the physician profession center on beneficence, patient autonomy, justice, and non-maleficence," said Vivek Garg, Chief Medical Officer and SVP Primary Care at Humana. "We seek to create positive action for our patients, address inequities, support their decisions, and avoid harm. These values have never been more challenged, by misinformation, burnout, unsupportive systems and financial pressure. We need to reimagine what's possible in value-based care, to ensure it is values-based care as well."

Along with quotes from the Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers, Pearl identifies and explains major themes, news, and trends driving innovation in healthcare in 2023, including: the central role of physician enablement technology; TEFCA and increasing healthcare data interoperability; Medicare's ACO REACH and the future of provider-led risk management; the Medicare Advantage Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) Final Rule; and the rise of ChatGPT and implications of artificial intelligence in Healthcare.

