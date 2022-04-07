Pearl Meyer Names Pete Lupo President of Executive Compensation Consulting

BOSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consultancy Pearl Meyer has named Pete Lupo president of Executive Compensation Consulting. He has been with Pearl Meyer for more than 15 years and in the executive compensation consulting field for over 30 years. Most recently, he was senior managing director and head of the firm's Atlantic region. He has also served on the firm's leadership team—a role he will continue—and has been instrumental in developing the firm's growth strategy.

In his new role as president, he will be central to the successful execution of the firm's business strategy. Lupo will guide and mentor Pearl Meyer's compensation consulting team as they help clients align business and leadership strategies with pay programs. He will also be instrumental in expanding the firm's services and capabilities as compensation committees and boards broaden their oversight of human capital and talent management.

"I have worked closely with Pete and have seen first-hand his ability to partner with clients, serving as trusted advisor by delivering strategy-driven compensation consulting services," said Beth Florin, CEO of Pearl Meyer. "That expertise, coupled with his strong people management skills, will be critical to our long-term success in a competitive market."

"I look forward to partnering with Beth and our firm's senior leadership team as we deliver our core executive compensation consulting services, aligned with our new leadership development capabilities," said Pete Lupo, president of Executive Compensation Consulting. "As our clients' responsibilities expand, so does their need for an integrated, holistic set of services that will meet their growing needs."

Lupo will continue to work with his compensation committee and management team clients on a variety of strategic projects developing total compensation programs that align pay to performance through annual and long-term incentive plans.

Lupo is a frequent industry event speaker and recently shared his insights on a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) webcast entitled, Are Your Board Compensation Practices Keeping Pace? He also has authored several current Pearl Meyer publications including: Trending Topics in Board Composition and Compensation, Two Things Are True, and The Changing Nature of Compensation.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, and San Jose.

