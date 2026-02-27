Pearson FY25 Profit Drops, Sales Rise; Sees Growth In FY26; CFO To Resign, Names New CFO

(RTTNews) - Pearson Plc (PSO, PSON.L), a British education services provider, on Friday reported Friday lower profit in fiscal 2025, despite higher sales. The company also issued positive outlook for fiscal 2026.

Further, the company said Sally Johnson, Group Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Board of her decision to leave the company later this year to take up the role of CFO at a large privately owned business.

Simon Robson, currently CFO at Sky, will succeed Sally as Group CFO. Simon will join Pearson on March 30 and assume the role of Group CFO and Executive Director on May 8.

In the year, profit before tax declined to 457 million pounds from 510 million pounds last year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company was 335 million pounds or 50.7 pence per share, compared to 434 million pounds or 63.5 pence per share a year ago.

Business performance adjusted earnings per share grew 4 percent year-over-year to 64.5 pence.

Group adjusted operating profit of 614 million pounds increased 6 percent underlying with margin expansion from 16.9 percent to 17.2 percent.

Sales increased 1 percent on a headline basis to 3.577 billion pounds from 3.552 billion pounds last year, with currency movements partially offsetting underlying business performance.

Underlying Group sales growth was 4 percent for the full year.

Further, the firm proposed final dividend of 17.4 pence per share, up from 16.6 pence last year. The full year dividend would be 25.2 pence, an increase of 5 percent compared to 2024.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects mid-single digit underlying sales growth, and adjusted operating profit of 640 million pounds to 685 million pounds.

Over the medium term, Pearson expects to deliver a mid-single digit underlying sales growth CAGR, and sustained margin improvement that will equate to an average increase of 40 basis points per annum.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.