Pearson PLCShs Aktie

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WKN: 929450 / ISIN: US7050151056

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08.09.2026 19:21:14

Pearson Partners With Illinois Institute Of Technology For AI-enabled Workforce

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Pearson plc (PSON.L, PSO), an educational multimedia company, announced that it has partnered with Illinois Institute of Technology to explore the development of employability pathways, industry-aligned credentials, and AI-enabled workforce solutions designed to meet employer needs.

The collaboration combines Pearson's global expertise in education, assessment, and workplace skills with Illinois Tech's strengths in technology, research, and career-focused education.

Together, they will look for new ways to help students develop the job skills they need to succeed in an economy increasingly influenced by technology.

A major focus of the collaboration will be finding ways to help people develop the skills needed for employment. This will include creating new courses, developing industry-specific programs, and expanding AI-based learning opportunities that are relevant to the workforce.

The organizations will explore opportunities in areas such as healthcare, nursing, medical imaging, and other allied health professions.

They will also consider programs that allow high school students to earn college credits, workforce certification programs, and other lifelong learning opportunities.

The partnership will look at new ways to help people develop job-related skills. This may include skills assessments, stackable certificates, short-term credentials, executive education, and practical learning programs designed with employers. These programs will help learners better demonstrate and communicate their skills to employers.

Pearson and Illinois Tech will also explore ways to expand access to education and workforce training programs in the U.S. and selected international markets. The goal is to help more people access quality education and find better career opportunities.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.94 percent lower at $15.64.

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Pearson PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 Sh 15,67 -1,94% Pearson PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 Sh

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