Pearson Underlying Group Sales Up 8% In Q4, 4% IN FY25; Says Confident Of FY26, Beyond

(RTTNews) - Pearson Plc (PSO, PSON.L), a British education services provider, Wednesday reported underlying Group sales growth of 8 percent in the fourth quarter and 4 percent in fiscal 2025, benefited by improved performance in all business units.

In its trading update, the company said group adjusted operating profit would be 610 million pounds to 615 million pounds for the year, up around 6 percent on an underlying basis.

Further, ahead, the company said good strategic progress underpins its confidence for 2026 and beyond.

Omar Abbosh, Pearson's Chief Executive, said, "In 2025 we successfully delivered against our financial and strategic priorities by expanding our partnerships, growing our Enterprise reach, and advancing the use of AI to improve learning and upskilling. … We enter 2026 with momentum, are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Beyond 2025, Pearson expects to deliver a mid-single digit underlying sales growth CAGR, and sustained margin improvement that will equate to an average increase of 40 basis points per annum.

The firm also projects strong free cash conversion, in the region of 90 percent to 100 percent, on average, across the period.

The company plans to announce full-year results on February 27.