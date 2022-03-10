Peer Review Affirms MiSight® 1 day Sustains Slowing of Eye Growth Over Six Years for Myopia Control

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer review paper affirms that CooperVision® MiSight® 1 day contact lenses provide myopia control for nearly all children.†1 In the longest-running soft contact lens study among children, 90% of myopic eyes responded† to MiSight® 1 day wear with a proportional treatment effect, meaning that younger and faster-progressing children receive the maximum benefit.1 Evidence also indicated a sustained slowing of eye growth with no loss of effectiveness over time.‡1

These findings are published in the March 2022 edition of Optometry and Vision Science, the peer review journal of the American Academy of Optometry. Long-Term Effect of Dual-Focus Contact Lenses on Myopia Progression in Children: A 6-year Multicenter Clinical Trial (Chamberlain P, et al.) is now available via Open Access.

The peer-reviewed six-year paper complements additional CooperVision research demonstrating that the lens slows the rate of myopia progression by half at all observed ages. †§1,2 The data also support that it's never too late to start treatment, as the lens halves myopia progression in older children as well. ||2

"Myopia is a disease that progresses over many years, so demonstrating sustained efficacy is critical,"‡1 said Paul Chamberlain, BSc (Hons), MCOptom, the study's principal investigator and CooperVision Director of Research Programs. "Eye care professionals can prescribe MiSight® 1 day with confidence knowing that the majority of children respond to treatment which lasts."

The MiSight® 1 day study is the world's longest running soft contact lens clinical trial for myopia management. This new paper joins a growing body of peer-reviewed research stemming from the CooperVision MiSight® 1 day study including Ocular Health of Children Wearing Daily Disposable Contact Lenses Over a 6-year Period (Woods J, et al.) and Axial Length Targets for Myopia Control (Chamberlain P, et al.), as well as the recent Garland W. Clay Award winner, A 3-year Randomized Clinical Trial of MiSight Lenses for Myopia Control (Chamberlain P, et al.).

* U.S. Indications for Use: MiSight® 1 day (omafilcon A) soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses for daily wear are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters(spherical equivalent) with ≤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal.

† 90% of myopic eyes respond to MiSight® 1 day treatment; ages 11-15 at start of wear, n=90.

‡ While eyes are still growing; children fit ages 8-12 and followed for 6-years. n=40

§ Using measured and modeled data, pooled across ages (8-17), MiSight® 1 day slowed myopia progression by an average of approximately 50%.

|| Children ages 8 to 15 when starting MiSight 1 day treatment experienced a slowing of myopia progression.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

