Peerspace's 2022 Offsite Trends Report reveals the top U.S. cities for offsite bookings

New York and Los Angeles lead the way as the most popular metros for offsites, while Washington, D.C., Boston, and Las Vegas are the fastest growing U.S. cities

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington D.C. is the fastest growing U.S. city for offsites this year, according to new data from Peerspace , the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events. The peer-to-peer marketplace looked at booking growth for offsites this year, and found that Washington D.C. grew a whopping 83%, followed by Boston, Massachusetts (+52%), and Las Vegas, Nevada (+51%). Meanwhile, New York and Los Angeles lead the way as the most popular cities overall, and Chicago shows no sign of slowing down, ranking as both one of the most popular and fastest growing cities.

These increases come amid a major shift in where Americans work and live, with businesses of all sizes reassessing their approach to hybrid work. Offsite bookings on Peerspace have been on the rise since early 2021, and jumped 21% in the first half of this year compared to last year.

"Offsite and meeting bookings are picking up significantly this year as more companies work out new hybrid or remote first models," says Peerspace CEO Eric Shoup. "New York City and Los Angeles continue to be popular destinations for offsites, but we're also seeing exciting growth in cities like Washington D.C., Boston, and Las Vegas. Employees are looking for the chance to get together in person as needed, and when they do, they want to gather in destinations and spaces that are exciting and inspire creativity."

Access to hourly venue rentals enables teams to gather without the need for a long-term lease, and opens doors to interesting, dynamic spaces to meet and create. Popular amenities for offsites on Peerspace include high speed wifi, speakers, projectors, and video conferencing. Companies of all sizes and budgets are driving this trend, with spaces available for as little as $50 per hour.

Rank Location Growth 1. Washington, D.C. +83 % 2. Boston, Massachusetts +52 % 3. Las Vegas, Nevada +51 % 4. Bellevue, Washington +49 % 5. Seattle, Washington +45 % 6. Chicago, Illinois +41 % 7. Phoenix, Arizona +38 % 8. Denver, Colorado +22 % 9. Dallas, Texas +19 % 10. Oakland, California +17 %

Rank Location 1. New York City, New York 2. Los Angeles, California 3. San Francisco, California 4. Chicago, Illinois 5. Atlanta, Georgia

Fastest growing U.S. cities for offsite bookings:Most popular destinations for offsite bookings:

Note to editors: Fastest growing cities are based on growth in offsite bookings made on Peerspace.com comparing the periods of January - June 2021 to January - June 2022. Top cities for offsite bookings are based on bookings made on Peerspace.com between January - June 2022.

For more information, contact press@peerspace.com .

About Peerspace

Peerspace is the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events. The company opens doors to the most inspiring spaces around the world, from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. Peerspace welcomes guests to over 40,000 spaces where they can bring their creative ideas to life, and empowers hosts to earn additional income simply by opening their doors. Peerspace was founded in San Francisco in 2014, and the company's investors include GV (Google Ventures), Foundation Capital, Structure Capital, Carthona Capital, and 31VENTURES. Discover the best places to meet, create, and celebrate at Peerspace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peerspaces-2022-offsite-trends-report-reveals-the-top-us-cities-for-offsite-bookings-301627109.html

SOURCE Peerspace