Peet's Coffee Serves Up Botanical Beverages for Spring 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee®, The Original Craft Coffee®, today announced its spring 2020 beverage lineup inspired by floral flavors. As spring arrives with its warmer weather, turn to the refreshing iced beverages of Honey Lavender Latte, Honey Cold Brew Fog and Lavender Tea Latte.

Greet the Sun: Peet's Coffee in Full Bloom with Honey and Lavender

Honey has long been a beverage sweetener, even adding body and delicate flavor to coffee. Lavender, beloved for its fragrance and soothing properties, is a botanical with many culinary uses and is increasingly seen in craft beverages.

When infused together, these two ingredients deliver a bright and vibrant taste profile perfect for spring. The following honey and lavender offerings are available at participating Peet's coffeebars from today to 6/2/2020:

Iced Honey Lavender Latte: Sweet honey and house-made lavender syrup brighten bold espresso and creamy milk. Also available hot.

: Refreshing cold brew sweetened with honey and whipped with ice. Iced Lavender Tea Latte: House-made lavender syrup adds a touch of floral sweetness to sunny Mighty Leaf Tea® Summer Solstice tea and steamed milk. Also available hot.

"Lavender adds a fresh flavor and aroma that pairs beautifully with honey," said Patrick Main, Beverage Innovator, Peet's Coffee. "Even better, our lavender simple syrup is made in house by our baristas. We source the finest lavender from Provence to capture a taste profile that is sweetly herbaceous and subtly floral. It is such an intoxicating flavor and a perfect way to welcome the sense of renewal that comes with springtime."

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

