Peeva responds to COVID-19 with Pet Contingency Plan to keep all pets out of shelters

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peeva LLC, a technology company that developed a universal pet identification system that makes use of microchip technology and pet medical records to provide better healthcare and safety for pets today announced their free pet contingency initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep all companion animals out of shelters.

Peeva CEO Michael Hamilton said, "In the coming weeks, many will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19. This presents a challenge for many people that would otherwise be able to count on a friend or relative to watch their pets. Under no circumstance should any pet be displaced by this terrible virus. We're doing our part to keep all pets out of shelters and we are fully committed to serving not only our customers, but as many companion animals as possible."

Steve Caccamise, Peeva's Veterinary Relations Director said, "We scaled our platform to accommodate pet owners in need of a pet service or volunteer to help watch their pet in the event they become ill. Pet owners, volunteers, and service providers alike can submit their information and we will utilize this key data to play matchmaker."

Here you can locate a service or find a volunteer to watch your pet in the event you become sick, or you can volunteer to watch somebody else's pet that could really use your help.

https://peeva.co/covid19-pet-contingency-plan

ABOUT PEEVA

Peeva, LLC is a technology company fully committed to resolving the missing pet epidemic with innovative tools and processes that streamline veterinary and shelter workflow. We developed the world's first and only universal pet identification system that makes use of microchip technology and pet medical records to provide better healthcare and safety for pets. We provide ISO standardized pet ID microchips, centralized data management, handheld equipment and system integration. By aligning with industry leaders in the veterinary space that include veterinary hospitals and clinics, and large-scale data organizations, Peeva will develop into a company that can provide complete solutions including pet microchip identification, application software, and system integration.

