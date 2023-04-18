Pega and Tealium Partner to Integrate Customer Data with AI-Powered Decisioning for More Ethical and Empathetic Customer Interactions

New connector combines behavioral data, real-time events, and AI to drive optimal customer interactions across all channels

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced a new partnership with Tealium , an industry-leading customer data platform (CDP). This partnership enables connectivity between Pega Customer Decision HubTM and Tealium Customer Data Platform so brands can leverage first-party behavioral data and AI-powered decisioning to deliver relevance and empathy during every customer interaction.

Brands need the right tools to meet ever-changing regulations while ensuring the ethical use of AI and customer data to earn and maintain their customers' trust. To do so, organizations can enhance existing CDPs – which collect, enrich, manage, and implement critical customer data – with AI capabilities that analyze that data and surface personalized and contextual insights to improve outcomes, benefiting both customers and brands. Combining the power of Tealium's CDP with Pega Customer Decision Hub helps organizations optimize first-party data to glean a more holistic view of their customers, optimize interactions, and deepen relationships using explainable AI that has the customers' best interests at the center.

This partnership builds on Pega's recent announcement of Pega Customer Data Connectors , which enable clients to connect leading CDPs with Pega Customer Decision Hub – Pega's always-on 'brain' centralizing AI-powered decisioning across inbound, outbound, owned, and paid channels. This newest connector integrates seamlessly with Tealium's CDP, which identifies and curates behavioral data from online and offline channels while maintaining compliance with personally identifiable information (PII) laws and geographical regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Tealium builds customizable customer profiles by combining real-time data and events with offline data, which can transfer to Pega Customer Decision Hub in real-time, providing insight around an individual's propensities, behavior, and needs.

Tealium joins the growing list of CDPs with full Pega Customer Decision Hub integration, including Adobe, Celebrus, and Zine One. This further empowers clients with the freedom to activate customer insights across channels in real time using their data platform of choice. Visit Pega Marketplace for an instant download of Pega Customer Data Connectors, as well as https://www.pega.com/pega-tealium-connector for more on the Tealium partnership.

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Its turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure.

Pega Customer Decision Hub's capabilities and client success stories will be presented at PegaWorld iNspire , the company's annual conference, this June 11-13 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Quotes & Commentary

"Brands today are facing mounting pressure – from changing AI and data privacy regulations, to the imminent sunsetting of third-party cookies, to higher-than-ever customer expectations," said Matt Nolan, senior director, product marketing, 1:1 customer engagement, Pega. "Combining the power of CDPs, which hold rich first-party customer data, with explainable and practical AI technology, helps organizations drive meaningful customer engagement. Understanding customers at the deepest level possible results in more empathetic and ethical interactions for the mutual benefit of brands and customers."

Supporting Resources

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

Ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-and-tealium-partner-to-integrate-customer-data-with-ai-powered-decisioning-for-more-ethical-and-empathetic-customer-interactions-301799418.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.