Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.09.2022 22:05:00

Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q4 2022 dividend will be paid on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 3, 2022.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

About Pega

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman                                                 
VP, Corporate Communications                                                                                         
LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com                         
(617) 866-6022        
Twitter: @pega   

Investor Contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations  
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
(617) 498-8968 

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-fourth-quarter-of-2022-301626422.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pegasystems Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pegasystems Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pegasystems Inc. 38,31 -4,25% Pegasystems Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen