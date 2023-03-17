17.03.2023 21:05:00

Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q2 2023 dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

About Pega

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprise to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com

Press Contact: 
Lisa Pintchman 
VP, Corporate Communications
LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com                                  
(617) 866-6022
Twitter: @pega   

Investor Contact: 
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations  PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
(617) 498-8968          

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-second-quarter-of-2023-301775122.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pegasystems Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pegasystems Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pegasystems Inc. 43,75 0,28% Pegasystems Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen