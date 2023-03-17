|
Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of 2023
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q2 2023 dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023.
About Pega
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprise to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.
