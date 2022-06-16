Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 22:05:00

Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Third Quarter of 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q3 2022 dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2022.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

About Pega

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com

Press Contact: 
Lisa Pintchman                                                 
Pegasystems Inc.                                                                                             
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com   
(617) 866-6022 
Twitter: @pega   

Investor Contact: 
Garo Toomajanian 
ICR for Pegasystems Inc. 
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com 
(617) 866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-third-quarter-of-2022-301569646.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pegasystems Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pegasystems Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pegasystems Inc. 44,65 1,27% Pegasystems Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- Deutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen