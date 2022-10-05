Pega Establishes New Government Entity to Better Serve US Federal and Defense Agencies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced Pega Government LLC, a new corporate entity uniquely positioned to service the product requirements and compliance demands for United States government clients. With initial sponsorship from the United States Department of Justice, Pega Government LLC will architect, deliver, and support all cleared work for multiple federal and defense agencies as well as their partners.

Pega has a strong legacy of success working with some of the largest US government agencies to help them achieve their modernization goals and transform the digital experience. With this new entity, Pega Government LLC will extend support to clients and partners working in sensitive and challenging government installations. With Pega Cloud for Government, Pega continues to support the mission of the most complex programs in government.

Pega's solutions connect data and systems across operational silos, helping streamline organizational complexity while improving efficiency. For more information, visit www.pega.com/industries/government.

Quotes & Commentary:

"As we continue to evolve our work with the United States government, we recognized the need to create a dedicated entity to support the distinct security needs for some of our clients," said Doug Averill, vice president, global industry market leader, government, Pega. "Pega Government LLC was created to address the work that involves sensitive information requiring special clearance on an ongoing basis. We are proud our technology can support the ever-changing needs of the federal government and their focus on transformational efficiency."

About Pega

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture so people can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Sean Audet

Pegasystems Inc.

sean.audet@pega.com

Twitter: @pega

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-establishes-new-government-entity-to-better-serve-us-federal-and-defense-agencies-301641460.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.