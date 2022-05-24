Pega Expands Multi-Faceted Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Drive Digital Transformation

Pega Cloud to be offered on Google Cloud to give clients more cloud choice

Pega Infinity software apps to be made available on Google Marketplace

Companies to collaborate on addressing industry use cases and joint go-to-market activities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today at PegaWorld® iNspire announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud that will help enable joint clients to accelerate their digital transformations with Pega's low-code enterprise software on Google Cloud's highly scalable cloud services. As part of the agreement, Pega will make Pega Cloud™ applications available on Google Cloud as a fully hosted and managed as-a-service offering. In addition, Pega and Google Cloud will collaborate on addressing new industry-specific use cases and joint go-to-market activities and will bring Pega Infinity™ applications to the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The partnership is consistent with Pega's cloud choice strategy, which allows clients to decide how they want to deploy Pega, providing the choice, flexibility, and support to configure their cloud environment to best suit their needs and adapt to business changes. Pega clients now have a second Pega Cloud option on which to host their Pega applications, fully managed by Pega, which powers millions of automated processes and billions of customer interactions every day for some of the most important organizations in the world. The combined solution will provide clients a secure and reliable path to modernizing their software infrastructure with the flexibility to help easily scale and adapt as their needs change.

In addition, the partnership brings additional strategic elements that will help drive growth and opportunity for both companies, including:

The two companies will collaborate on go-to-market activities with collaboration on co-selling, field sales enablement, migration accelerators, and marketing activities. Google will also offer accelerators and incentives to support clients using Pega software on-premises who wish to migrate to running on Google Cloud Platform. Exploration of new industry use cases : Pega will partner with Google Cloud to identify opportunities where capabilities from both companies can address customers' use cases in key industries, beginning with telecommunications, healthcare, and financial services.





: Pega will partner with Google Cloud to identify opportunities where capabilities from both companies can address customers' use cases in key industries, beginning with telecommunications, healthcare, and financial services. Pega availability on Google Cloud Marketplace: Pega solutions from its core Pega Infinity software suite – including Pega Customer Service™, Pega Customer Decision Hub™, Pega Sales Automation™, and Pega Platform™ – will be listed and available for purchase on Google Cloud Marketplace. This will make it easy for Pega Cloud clients on Google Cloud to purchase and deploy the Pega software they need when they need it to drive their business.

Pega Infinity applications for Pega Cloud clients on Google Cloud will be available by the end of Q2 2022, starting with Pega Platform in the Americas. Other Pega Infinity solutions and regions are planned to go online over the next 18-24 months. Pega Infinity solutions are expected to be available on Google Cloud Marketplace by the end of Q3 this year.

The news will be announced this morning at PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference now in its 20th year and third as a virtual event. All sessions and features are live today from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT for the Americas and Europe and again on May 25 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. AEST for Asia Pacific. All session replays will be quickly made available at http://www.pegaworld.com

Quotes & Commentary:

"This deep collaboration with Google not only gives our clients a cloud choice with one of the leading cloud vendors, it also provides us with a powerful new growth channel to be innovative and drive our business forward," said Carola Cazenave, head of global partner ecosystem, Pega. "We look forward to giving our Pega Cloud clients the exceptional speed, security, and scalability that Google Cloud reliably provides to clients around the world."

"Businesses can now deploy Pega's customer engagement applications at global scale, on Google Cloud's trusted and highly-performant infrastructure," said Rodrigo Rocha, director of ISV partnerships, Google Cloud. "Pega's partnership with Google Cloud will also add value for organizations who are looking to utilize Pega and Google Cloud together to address specific industry opportunities, such as helping leading telecom companies better manage a customers' data journey or helping the automotive industry enhance intelligent capabilities."

