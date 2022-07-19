Pega Recognized for Technology Innovation, Workplace Equality, and Industry Excellence

Recent accolades demonstrate Pega's excellence in delivering meaningful outcomes for employees, clients, and partners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced recent awards recognizing its product innovation, culture, and market excellence. These wins reflect Pega's industry leadership as well as its dedication to creating better experiences for employees, clients, and partners alike.

Product and Organizational Awards:

Channel and Creative Awards:

Quotes & Commentary

"Pega has always maintained a people-focused approach to its technology and business, and these accolades represent both the people behind the success of Pega's low-code platform, as well as how it helps the world's leading organizations navigate complexity with enhanced efficiency and productivity to keep pace with change," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer, Pega. "We are proud of our employees' innovation and diligence in helping clients achieve their business goals, made possible by Pega's corporate culture, technology solutions, and partner ecosystem."

"At Pega, we strive to create a collaborative and inclusive culture, and these recent accolades reflect that," said Kate Parente, chief people officer, Pega. "Fostering a culture where employees are encouraged to be enthusiastic, empathetic, and vulnerable enables us to take a more equitable approach to building our technology and evolving the way we support our people, clients, and partners."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems, visit www.pega.com .

