|
19.07.2022 15:00:00
Pega Recognized for Technology Innovation, Workplace Equality, and Industry Excellence
Recent accolades demonstrate Pega's excellence in delivering meaningful outcomes for employees, clients, and partners
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced recent awards recognizing its product innovation, culture, and market excellence. These wins reflect Pega's industry leadership as well as its dedication to creating better experiences for employees, clients, and partners alike.
Product and Organizational Awards:
- American Business Awards®: Pega Customer Decision HubTM won a Gold Stevie Award in the Business Technology category for its AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation capabilities that help identify customer needs.
- CRM Watchlist: Pega was named a CRM Watchlist winner by ZDNet for the fifth consecutive year for its significant market impact and was named best in the Marketing Strategy category this year.
- Excellence in Customer Service Awards: Pega Voice AI and Messaging AI, two solutions that analyze live customer service conversations in real time to help agents quickly resolve service requests, won the Excellence in Customer Service Award, which highlights products improving how consumers connect with companies.
- Human Rights Campaign Foundation: Pega scored 95 out of 100 in the annual Corporate Equality Index, which serves as one of the premier benchmarks for measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
- People's Choice Stevie® Awards: Pega Customer Decision HubTM won the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products in Business Technology, determined by a public voting process that received 46,000 votes worldwide.
Channel and Creative Awards:
- CRN®: Computer Reseller News, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized Pega Partners and Pega professionals for exemplifying IT channel success and leadership. These recognitions included:
- Partner Program Guide listed Pega as a most notable partner program from industry-leading technology vendors.
- Rising Female Stars list named Lisa Hansoty for her ceaseless dedication and unwavering commitment to becoming a standout leader to help shape the growth of Pega as well as the IT industry as a whole.
- Women of the Channel Awards recognized 20 Pega professionals for their strategic vision, thought leadership, and advocacy impacting growth and innovation in the channel while supporting partners and clients.
- Hermes Creative Awards: Pega received three Platinum awards in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards for creative campaigns, including creative support for GO! Magazine and the PegaWorld iNspire 2021 event.
- Muse Creative Awards: Pega received two Platinum and three Gold awards in the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards for integrated marketing, event branding, corporate identity, and company branding.
Quotes & Commentary
"Pega has always maintained a people-focused approach to its technology and business, and these accolades represent both the people behind the success of Pega's low-code platform, as well as how it helps the world's leading organizations navigate complexity with enhanced efficiency and productivity to keep pace with change," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer, Pega. "We are proud of our employees' innovation and diligence in helping clients achieve their business goals, made possible by Pega's corporate culture, technology solutions, and partner ecosystem."
"At Pega, we strive to create a collaborative and inclusive culture, and these recent accolades reflect that," said Kate Parente, chief people officer, Pega. "Fostering a culture where employees are encouraged to be enthusiastic, empathetic, and vulnerable enables us to take a more equitable approach to building our technology and evolving the way we support our people, clients, and partners."
About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems, visit www.pega.com.
Press Contact:
Ilena Ryan
Pegasystems Inc.
Ilena.ryan@pega.com
(617) 866-6722
Twitter: @pega
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-recognized-for-technology-innovation-workplace-equality-and-industry-excellence-301589096.html
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pegasystems Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pegasystems Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pegasystems Inc.
|46,47
|2,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX fester -- DAX gibt ab -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte von seiner freundlichen Seite, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex ins Minus dreht. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.