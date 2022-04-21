|
21.04.2022 22:05:00
Pega to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022 via Conference Call and Webcast
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after market close.
A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (domestic), 1-412-317-5180 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542115&tp_key=f6987abb7b) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.
A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.
About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
