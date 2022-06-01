01.06.2022 15:00:00

Pega to Hold Investor Session

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced an Investor Session will be hosted by Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega.

The Investor Session is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT) and will be available live via webcast at https://pega.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__rHGayOvQ2iCHEY-ycOJ7A. A replay will also be available on the Investors page of the company's website.

Pega will feature its latest low-code software innovation, describe its go-to-market strategy and execution, and review its approach for balancing growth and profitability. The new leaders of Pega's go-to-market strategy are two of the speakers.

The agenda will also include time for questions and answers. To submit your questions in advance, please email PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
lisa.pintchman@pega.com
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact:                                     

Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-866-6077

