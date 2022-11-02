|
02.11.2022 21:05:00
Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conference:
- RBC Capital Markets 2022 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference (https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2022/1l869y.cfm). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. EST (11:35 a.m. PST) in New York, NY.
An archive of the presentation will be available from the Investors page of Pega's website for a limited time.
About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.
