09.08.2023 22:05:00
Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced that Don Schuerman, CTO & vice president, marketing and technology strategy, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conference:
- Rosenblatt 3rd Annual Technology Summit (https://kvgo.com/rosenblatt-3rd-annual-tech-summit/pegasystems-august-2023). The virtual Pega presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. PDT).
Archives of the presentation will be available from the Investors page of Pega's website for a limited time.
About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com
(617) 866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor Contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
(617) 498-8968
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301896986.html
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.
