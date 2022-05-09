09.05.2022 22:14:00

Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

Live webcasts of the presentations will also be accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. Archives of the presentations will be available for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc. 
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com 
(617) 866-6022                                    

Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com  
(617) 866-6077                 

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301543023.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

