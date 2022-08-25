|
25.08.2022 22:05:00
Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
(https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/technology2022/30La7G.cfm). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. PDT) in New York, NY.
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference
(https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/091222a_js/?entity=65_U024Y3S). The in-person Pega presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. PDT (10:30 a.m. EDT) in San Francisco, CA.
Archives of the presentations will be available from the Investors page of Pega's website for a limited time.
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com
(617) 866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
(617) 498-8968
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301612573.html
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.
