17.03.2022

Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q2 2022 dividend will be paid on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2022.

About Pega  
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com

