14.12.2023 16:30:00

PELOTON APPOINTS LAUREN WEINBERG AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Industry Leader to Build on Refreshed Brand Momentum to Drive Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the leading connected fitness platform, today announced the appointment of Lauren Weinberg as Peloton's new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will replace Leslie Berland. Weinberg brings over 20 years of expertise as an insights-driven marketing leader. She will serve as a member of Peloton's leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Barry McCarthy. Weinberg will oversee brand and product marketing, growth marketing, creative, consumer insights, membership, and global communications. 

Lauren Weinberg

"Lauren's growth-first mindset, coupled with her proven ability to deliver growth at scale will be critical assets for our revitalized brand," said Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy. "She thrives on understanding both the art and science of effective and impactful marketing strategies for companies, to build awareness and engagement, identify new audiences, and drive customer conversion, all ambitions key to the Peloton growth strategy." 

Weinberg joins the team from Intuit, where she served as SVP, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer for QuickBooks. Prior, she led global marketing and communications as Chief Marketing Officer for Square, the $50 billion company that provides technology and software solutions for millions of global small business owners. She has also held marketing roles at Yahoo, MTV and AOL. Weinberg has been named on Forbes' "50 Most Entrepreneurial CMOs" list, Adweek's "Top 18 CMOs", and Brand Innovators' "Top Women in Marketing."  Weinberg also serves as a Board member for the Mobile Marketing Association Board member and is an Adweek executive mentor.

"I am thrilled to be joining the incredible Peloton team to continue building on the momentum of the brand's transformation. As an active member of the Peloton community, I am a huge believer in the impact the brand, product, and community have with millions of consumers. I am beyond excited to get started, and I see great potential ahead for the company," shared Lauren Weinberg, incoming CMO, Peloton.

Weinberg will be based in New York City.

About Peloton:
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

