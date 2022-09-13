Peloton Expands Rental Program Across the U.S. to Offer Easier Access and Flexibility

Rent Peloton's Bike/Bike+ for a low monthly fee that includes the cost of All Access Membership, with no long-term commitment

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) announced the national expansion of its rental program, offering future Members the opportunity to enjoy Peloton's signature experience with just one low monthly cost and no long-term commitment. The program, which kicked off in select test markets earlier this year, allows consumers who have been interested but have yet to purchase, the opportunity to rent the Bike/Bike+ for a low monthly fee that includes the cost of an All Access Membership. Through the month-to-month rental offering, Members will have unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of live and on-demand classes from just $89/month for the original Peloton Bike.

"As the global leader in the connected fitness space, we are committed to delivering convenient, engaging and motivating workout experiences to a broad array of consumers who want to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere," said Peloton's Dara Treseder, SVP, Global Head of Marketing, Communications & Membership. "Our expanded national rental program allows even the most value-conscious customers to fully immerse in the Peloton experience."

One Peloton Rental Member said, "Just thank you so much for the rental option. I've been dreaming of a Bike for over a year…can't wait to do my century ride on my Bike…" Another early adopter noted, "Thanks for the affordable opportunity to stay healthy and fit."

How it works

Anyone can access the rental program at https://www.onepeloton.com/bike/rentals . There are free returns at any time and program participants can choose to continue renting indefinitely or buy the Bike/Bike+ at any time during their rental period.

Current Rental Pricing is as follows:

Peloton Bike and All Access Membership: $89 /month + $150 one-time setup fee; $895 to purchase after 12 months

/month + one-time setup fee; to purchase after 12 months Peloton Bike+ and All Access Membership: $119 /month + $150 one-time setup fee; $1,595 to purchase after 12 months

*Purchase price may vary based on when customers choose to buy out their Bike/Bike+

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of approximately 7 million Members. The Company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that motivate its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. Consumers can access the brand's immersive content through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Organizations and enterprises can access select Peloton products and the platform for their teams and customers through Peloton Corporate Wellness or Peloton Commercial. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

