09.02.2022 13:20:00
Peloton Faces Reality With Layoffs, Cost Cuts, and a New CEO
Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) pricey connected exercise bikes were a hit during the worst of the pandemic, driving massive growth and incredible gains for the stock in 2020. But the company made a critical error. Instead of viewing this demand for what it was -- a temporary increase likely to fade along with the pandemic -- Peloton went into investment mode. It poured resources into its logistics operations and drew up plans to build its own $400 million U.S. factory.Those investments have been a disaster. Peloton is facing plunging demand for its products and rising costs to deliver those products. The company originally expected to generate $5.4 billion of revenue this year. That guidance has now been slashed multiple times to $3.8 billion at most. Revenue topped $4 billion in 2021.Costs are out of control. Peloton's operating expenses nearly doubled in the second quarter, eating up more than 60% of flatlining revenue. That's a big problem for a company that sells its equipment nearly at cost. Gross margin for Peloton's bikes and other exercise products was just 6.4% in the second quarter.Continue reading
