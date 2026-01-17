Peloton Interactive Aktie

WKN DE: A2PR0M / ISIN: US70614W1009

Peloton Interactive: High-Risk Turnaround or Long-Term Fitness Opportunity?​

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) provides a valuable case study of the wild distortions the COVID-19 pandemic caused in the business world. With people spending more time at home, this company benefited from the perfect tailwind to boost sales of its at-home fitness equipment. As the economy normalized, though, Peloton struggled to navigate a new reality.The market has lost confidence. The consumer discretionary stock trades an alarming 96% below its peak (as of Jan. 12). Is Peloton a high-risk turnaround or long-term fitness opportunity?Image source: Peloton.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
