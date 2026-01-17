Peloton Interactive Aktie
WKN DE: A2PR0M / ISIN: US70614W1009
|
17.01.2026 11:07:00
Peloton Interactive: High-Risk Turnaround or Long-Term Fitness Opportunity?
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) provides a valuable case study of the wild distortions the COVID-19 pandemic caused in the business world. With people spending more time at home, this company benefited from the perfect tailwind to boost sales of its at-home fitness equipment. As the economy normalized, though, Peloton struggled to navigate a new reality.The market has lost confidence. The consumer discretionary stock trades an alarming 96% below its peak (as of Jan. 12). Is Peloton a high-risk turnaround or long-term fitness opportunity?Image source: Peloton.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Peloton Interactive
|
07.11.25
|Peloton-Aktie steigt kräftig: Peloton schneidet beim Umsatz besser ab als erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|Peloton übertrifft Erwartungen: Aktie mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.25
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)