Peloton Interactive Aktie

Peloton Interactive für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PR0M / ISIN: US70614W1009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 13:44:43

Peloton Interactive Expects Q3 Adj. EBITDA To Rise, Revises Annual Outlook; Pre-Market Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), an interactive fitness platform, on Thursday initiated guidance for the third quarter and revised annual outlook.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $120 million to $135 million, with revenue of $605 million to $625 million.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Peloton Interactive had reported adjusted EBITDA of $89.4 million, on revenue of $624 million.

For fiscal 2026, Peloton Interactive now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $500 million, higher than the earlier guidance of $425 million to $475 million.  

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenue of $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion, compared with the prior expectation of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

For fiscal 2025, PTON had posted adjusted EBITDA of $403.6 million, on revenue of $2.490 billion.

PTON was down by 10.15% at $5.31 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Peloton Interactive

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Peloton Interactive

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Peloton Interactive 3,93 9,76% Peloton Interactive

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:24 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:42 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen