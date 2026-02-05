Peloton Interactive Aktie
WKN DE: A2PR0M / ISIN: US70614W1009
|
05.02.2026 13:44:43
Peloton Interactive Expects Q3 Adj. EBITDA To Rise, Revises Annual Outlook; Pre-Market Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), an interactive fitness platform, on Thursday initiated guidance for the third quarter and revised annual outlook.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $120 million to $135 million, with revenue of $605 million to $625 million.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Peloton Interactive had reported adjusted EBITDA of $89.4 million, on revenue of $624 million.
For fiscal 2026, Peloton Interactive now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $500 million, higher than the earlier guidance of $425 million to $475 million.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenue of $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion, compared with the prior expectation of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
For fiscal 2025, PTON had posted adjusted EBITDA of $403.6 million, on revenue of $2.490 billion.
PTON was down by 10.15% at $5.31 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
