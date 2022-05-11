Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
11.05.2022 17:40:16
Peloton Interactive Is Running Off the Rails
The wheels are quickly coming off of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) in a reopened economy as the thought of exercising at home has lost most of its appeal. Revenues are plunging, losses are widening, and the connected fitness equipment maker was forced to take out a five-year $750 million loan because it is "thinly capitalized."Peloton has been forced to cut prices on its equipment, introduce new low-cost devices, but also raise its subscription prices in a bid to lure in more customers. The cloudy approach is not working. The number of connected fitness subscribers will be 2.98 million by the end of the fiscal year, a 28% increase over last year, but below analyst expectations of 3.01 million subscriptions.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Peloton Interactivemehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today (MotleyFool)
|
11.05.22
|Peloton Interactive Is Running Off the Rails (MotleyFool)
|
11.05.22
|Peloton Interactive (PTON) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
10.05.22
|Peloton-Aktie bricht ein: Peloton meldete massive Geschäftseinbrüche (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.22
|Peloton mit höherem Verlust - Aktienkurs bricht ein (dpa-AFX)
|
10.05.22
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling Today (MotleyFool)
|
29.04.22
|Why Peloton Interactive Stock Is Still Falling This Week (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Peloton Interactivemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Peloton Interactive
|13,50
|16,04%