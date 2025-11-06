Peloton Interactive Aktie
WKN DE: A2PR0M / ISIN: US70614W1009
|
06.11.2025 23:07:16
Peloton Interactive Reports Q1 Results; Raises Full-Year EBITDA Outlook
(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), a connected fitness equipment and subscription-services provider, reported results for the first quarter of FY 2026, ended September 30, 2025.
The company generated net income of $13.9 million or $0.03 per share, compared to the net loss of 0.9 million in the same period last year.
Revenue was $551 million, down 6 percent year-over-year, but about $6 million higher than the top end of the guidance range. Adjusted EBITDA of $118 million, up roughly $2 million, or 2 percent, compared with the $115.8 million prior year.
Ending paid connected-fitness subscriptions were 2.732 million, representing a 6 percent decline year-over-year, though slightly above guidance.
Peloton's management said disciplined execution and focus on its upcoming hardware and software offerings position it for future growth, and accordingly raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $425 million to $475 million, up about 12% versus last year at the midpoint.
While top-line revenue continues to decline, the company is steering progress through margin improvements, cost discipline and innovation in hardware and subscription services.
PTON closed Thursday at $6.71, down 5.89%, and traded after hours at $7.39, up 10.14% on the NasdaqGS.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Peloton Interactivemehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|Peloton übertrifft Erwartungen: Aktie mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.25
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.25
|Peloton-Aktie gibt kräftig nach: Peloton setzt weniger um (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.25
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Peloton Interactivemehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Peloton Interactive
|5,79
|-7,24%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Wall Street gab ab -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigten sich der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit roten Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street waren Verluste zu sehen. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.