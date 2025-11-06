Peloton Interactive Aktie

06.11.2025 23:07:16

Peloton Interactive Reports Q1 Results; Raises Full-Year EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), a connected fitness equipment and subscription-services provider, reported results for the first quarter of FY 2026, ended September 30, 2025.

The company generated net income of $13.9 million or $0.03 per share, compared to the net loss of 0.9 million in the same period last year.

Revenue was $551 million, down 6 percent year-over-year, but about $6 million higher than the top end of the guidance range. Adjusted EBITDA of $118 million, up roughly $2 million, or 2 percent, compared with the $115.8 million prior year.

Ending paid connected-fitness subscriptions were 2.732 million, representing a 6 percent decline year-over-year, though slightly above guidance.

Peloton's management said disciplined execution and focus on its upcoming hardware and software offerings position it for future growth, and accordingly raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $425 million to $475 million, up about 12% versus last year at the midpoint.

While top-line revenue continues to decline, the company is steering progress through margin improvements, cost discipline and innovation in hardware and subscription services.

PTON closed Thursday at $6.71, down 5.89%, and traded after hours at $7.39, up 10.14% on the NasdaqGS.

