Peloton Interactive Says Accepted Resignations Of John Foley As Executive Chair

(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) said that it has accepted the resignations of John Foley as Executive Chair and Hisao Kushi as Chief Legal Officer, effective September 12, 2022 and October 3, 2022, respectively.

John Foley co-founded Peloton in 2012. Having previously been the company's CEO for 10 years, he became Executive Chair in February 2022.

The company said it has appointed Karen Boone as Peloton's Chairperson of the Board. Boone was first elected to Peloton's Board as Audit Committee Chair in 2019 and subsequently named Lead Independent Director in October 2021. She previously served as President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Restoration Hardware.

Tammy Albarrán will replace Kushi as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Peloton, effective October 3, 2022. In her new role, Albarrán will manage the Legal, Compliance, and Policy functions.