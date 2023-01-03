|
03.01.2023 16:00:00
Peloton Interactive Stock Is Down 95% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) stock closed at a record high of $167.42 on Jan. 13, 2021, representing a whopping 477% gain from its IPO price of $29 per share on Sept. 26, 2019. At the time, investors were impressed by the connected exercise bike maker's dazzling growth rates.However, Peloton's stock subsequently plunged 95% and now trades at about $8 a share. Let's see why Peloton lost its balance, how it's trying to fix its business, and if it's a viable turnaround play for 2023.Image source: Peloton.Continue reading
