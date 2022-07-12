Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.07.2022 14:41:39

Peloton Interactive To Exit All Owned-manufacturing Operations; Expanding Rexon Partnership

(RTTNews) - Interactive fitness platform Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) announced Tuesday it is exiting all owned-manufacturing operations and expanding its current relationship with leading Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp.

The company said the shift is a natural progression in Peloton's strategy to simplify its supply chain and focus on technology and best-in-class content to continue driving the business forward as the leading global Connected Fitness company.

Rexon will become the primary manufacturer of the hardware for Peloton's iconic Bike and Tread product lines.

Along with the expanded partnership with Rexon, Peloton will suspend operations at its Tonic Fitness Technology, Inc. facility through the remainder of 2022. The Company acquired Tonic in October 2019.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Peloton Interactivemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Peloton Interactivemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Peloton Interactive 9,21 -1,18% Peloton Interactive

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen pendeln letztendlich um die Nulllinie
Anleger in den USA nehmen zur Wochenmitte zum Teil Reißaus. Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mehrheitlich unverändert im Vergleich zum Vortag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen